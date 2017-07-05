Deaths in Laois - July 5, 2017

Deaths in Laois - July 5, 2017

The death took place on Tuesday, July 4 of Freda Fennelly of Bawn House, Stradbally. Funeral arrangements to be announced later The death took place on Tuesday, July 4 of Sean Keenan of 17 Patrick Street, Mountmellick.

Chicago, IL

