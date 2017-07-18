Canadian PM Trudeau tries his hand at hurling as his Irish heritage is revealed

Dublin Senior Football player Ciaran Kilkenny,Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tries his hand at hurling in Farmleigh. Picture; Gerry Mooney Dublin Senior Football player Ciaran Kilkenny,Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tries his hand at hurling in Farmleigh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.