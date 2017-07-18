Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said it is time for the Government to get "ruthless" about solving the ambulance service's issues in rural Ireland. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/anger-as-some-counties-left-with-just-one-ambulance-on-duty-35892654.html Just two emergency ambulances are on day shifts in counties Carlow, Leitrim and Longford seven days a week, while Sligo, Monaghan and Laois are also regularly covered by just two vehicles.

