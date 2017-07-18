Anger as some counties left with just...

Anger as some counties left with just one ambulance on duty

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice said it is time for the Government to get "ruthless" about solving the ambulance service's issues in rural Ireland. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/health/anger-as-some-counties-left-with-just-one-ambulance-on-duty-35892654.html Just two emergency ambulances are on day shifts in counties Carlow, Leitrim and Longford seven days a week, while Sligo, Monaghan and Laois are also regularly covered by just two vehicles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,000 • Total comments across all topics: 282,233,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC