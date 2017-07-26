26 residential buildings served fire ...

26 residential buildings served fire safety notices

Dublin Fire Brigade fought a blaze on Mountjoy Square earlier this year where it discovered 150 people living in three houses Under the Fire Services Act of 1981, fire authorities may serve a fire safety notice on the owner or occupier of any building which appears to be unsafe. Fire officers issue the warning if they are not satisfied with the way homeowners and residents are addressing fire safety issues, and/or if a building is found as seriously dangerous.



