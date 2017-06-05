You Can Cuddle Kitties & Get Paid for It

You Can Cuddle Kitties & Get Paid for It

A cats-only vet clinic in Dublin, Ireland, called Just Cats recently posted a job opening for a "cat cuddler" position. Understandably, going to the vet is a stressful time for our favorite fluffy friends, and a little cuddling can help keep them relaxed and calm while they are being treated.

Chicago, IL

