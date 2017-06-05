Will the DUP demand a soft Brexit fro...

Will the DUP demand a soft Brexit from Theresa May

55 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

The Scottish Tory leader tweeted a link to a speech on gay pride she delivered in Belfast in a coded warning to Theresa May not to let the DUP, which is set to go into coalition with the Conservatives, push her to the right on social matters. The Northern Irish party, which has 10 MPs, follows a stridently conservative social agenda that includes opposition to abortion and support for the death penalty.

