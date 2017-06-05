Will the DUP demand a soft Brexit from Theresa May
The Scottish Tory leader tweeted a link to a speech on gay pride she delivered in Belfast in a coded warning to Theresa May not to let the DUP, which is set to go into coalition with the Conservatives, push her to the right on social matters. The Northern Irish party, which has 10 MPs, follows a stridently conservative social agenda that includes opposition to abortion and support for the death penalty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May '17
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC