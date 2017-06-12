Why I want to govern Anambra, by Nwike, aspirant
D r. Bufo Nwike, a Dublin, Ireland based medical practitioner, is a younger brother to the former deputy governor of Anambra State, Chief Chuddy Nwike who himself was at one time the National Vice Chairman of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria, ACN. Chuddy Nwike was kidnapped and killed even after ransom had been paid at a time his younger brother, Bufo Nwike was oiling his own political machine to contest the governorship election in Anambra State in 2014.
