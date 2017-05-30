Who is Leo Varadkar? The man tipped to be the next Taoiseach
Mr Varadkar is I reland's first openly gay cabinet minister and the son of an immigrant doctor from India. Some in his inner circle suggest he has been working on his challenge for the last six years, methodically building relations with parliamentary colleagues while relentlessly maintaining his career trajectory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May 8
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC