Who is Leo Varadkar? The man tipped t...

Who is Leo Varadkar? The man tipped to be the next Taoiseach

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

Mr Varadkar is I reland's first openly gay cabinet minister and the son of an immigrant doctor from India. Some in his inner circle suggest he has been working on his challenge for the last six years, methodically building relations with parliamentary colleagues while relentlessly maintaining his career trajectory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,127 • Total comments across all topics: 281,469,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC