Closing garda stations and replacing gardai with community officers is leaving us more vulnerable to terrorists, former Justice Minister Dermot Ahern claimed this morning. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/crime/we-need-to-invest-in-gardai-to-prepare-for-potential-terror-attacks-former-justice-minister-dermot-ahern-35793229.html Closing garda stations and replacing gardai with community officers is leaving us more vulnerable to terrorists, former Justice Minister Dermot Ahern claimed this morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.