Closing garda stations and replacing gardai with community officers is leaving us more vulnerable to terrorists, former Justice Minister Dermot Ahern claimed this morning. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/crime/we-need-to-invest-in-gardai-to-prepare-for-potential-terror-attacks-former-justice-minister-dermot-ahern-35793229.html Closing garda stations and replacing gardai with community officers is leaving us more vulnerable to terrorists, former Justice Minister Dermot Ahern claimed this morning.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May 8
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
