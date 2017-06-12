Varadkar's 'Dublin government' risks him building up some political divides
Leo Varadkar's first Cabinet truly can be called a "Dublin government". The problem is the convenient shorthand term, normally used to distinguish the Irish Republic's administration from the one in London, Belfast, or elsewhere in the EU, now takes on a more ironic tinge.
