Updated: 5 hours agoComments (0)Inside Jim Kennedy Sales and Leasing, ...
Jim Kennedy, owner of Jim Kennedy Sales and Leasing, will retire after selling and leasing cars for "a good deal" for 26 years to lucky buyers in the community and those who serve in the U.S. military. Kennedy proudly stands in front of his "Wall of Fame," which contains photos of all of his former customers with their new cars.
