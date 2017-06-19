'Unknown' how long Irish man will be ...

'Unknown' how long Irish man will be detained before deportation from Boston

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

A well-known Irish man living illegally in Boston has been arrested and is understood to be currently awaiting deportation. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/unknown-how-long-irish-man-will-be-detained-before-deportation-from-boston-35847294.html A well-known Irish man living illegally in Boston has been arrested and is understood to be currently awaiting deportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,600 • Total comments across all topics: 281,903,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC