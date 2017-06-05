'Ulysses' VR game developed in Boston...

'Ulysses' VR game developed in Boston showcased in Ireland

A virtual reality game developed by college students in Boston and based on James Joyce's "Ulysses" is being showcased in Dublin as the Irish capital holds its annual celebration of the author and novel. The public can test the game from June 14 to 16 at the James Joyce Centre.

