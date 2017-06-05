Ulster Bank and Irish Heart launch pa...

Ulster Bank and Irish Heart launch partnership

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business World

Ulster Bank and Irish Heart have announced a new partnership to drive awareness about stroke as part of Ulster Bank's 'Do Good, Feel Good in June' initiative. This is the first time a company has backed stroke awareness as their main fundraising cause and brings together Ulster Bank staff across Ireland as they get ready for the biggest fundraising event of the calendar year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May 8 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,181 • Total comments across all topics: 281,567,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC