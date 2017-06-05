Ulster Bank and Irish Heart launch partnership
Ulster Bank and Irish Heart have announced a new partnership to drive awareness about stroke as part of Ulster Bank's 'Do Good, Feel Good in June' initiative. This is the first time a company has backed stroke awareness as their main fundraising cause and brings together Ulster Bank staff across Ireland as they get ready for the biggest fundraising event of the calendar year.
