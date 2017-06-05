UK election tightness hitting the pound

Ballot boxes open in Britain tomorrow, with polls indicating a much tighter contest than had been anticipated at the outset. Brenda Kelly, an independent market analyst based in London, said that has created a certain softness in the pound in recent weeks.

Chicago, IL

