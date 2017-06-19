The Throw In: Cork hurling, Waterford...

The Throw In: Cork hurling, Waterford's lost identity and Joe Brolly says Tyrone are coming

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

On this week's Throw-In, Will Slattery and Rory O'Connor are joined by INM's Donnchadh Boyle and Michael Verney plus Brendan Cummins and Joe Brolly as they discuss the chances for Cork and Galway hurlers in this year's All Ireland and why Tyrone's defeat of Donegal is ominous for the other big guns in the Championship.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC