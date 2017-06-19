The Throw In: Cork hurling, Waterford's lost identity and Joe Brolly says Tyrone are coming
On this week's Throw-In, Will Slattery and Rory O'Connor are joined by INM's Donnchadh Boyle and Michael Verney plus Brendan Cummins and Joe Brolly as they discuss the chances for Cork and Galway hurlers in this year's All Ireland and why Tyrone's defeat of Donegal is ominous for the other big guns in the Championship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May '17
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May '17
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC