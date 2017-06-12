The Mystery of What Millennials Reall...

The Mystery of What Millennials Really Want Is Solved at Last

14 hrs ago

A single conversation over a couple of beers reveals the prosaic truth: decent pay and benefits, a lot like their parents had. And while every generation draws the wrath of those plagued by enlarged prostates and chronic lower back pain, the vitriol for millennials seems to me to be particularly mean-spirited and undeserved.

Chicago, IL

