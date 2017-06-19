The Keepers chronicles the death of Cathy Cesnik
California governor Jerry Brown blocks parole for Charles Manson follower Bruce Davis after board recommended 74-year-old be released for the fifth time In God's name, how many more did he violate? Horrifying real-life TV series The Keepers about a priest who preyed on high school girls and may have killed a nun grips viewers One cold November afternoon in 1969, a 17-year-old schoolgirl called Jean Wehner was driven to a remote rubbish dump on the outskirts of the American city of Baltimore. There, she was led to the rotting corpse of her murdered teacher, Sister Cathy Cesnik.
