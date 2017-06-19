The Keepers chronicles the death of C...

The Keepers chronicles the death of Cathy Cesnik

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

California governor Jerry Brown blocks parole for Charles Manson follower Bruce Davis after board recommended 74-year-old be released for the fifth time In God's name, how many more did he violate? Horrifying real-life TV series The Keepers about a priest who preyed on high school girls and may have killed a nun grips viewers One cold November afternoon in 1969, a 17-year-old schoolgirl called Jean Wehner was driven to a remote rubbish dump on the outskirts of the American city of Baltimore. There, she was led to the rotting corpse of her murdered teacher, Sister Cathy Cesnik.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,622 • Total comments across all topics: 282,014,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC