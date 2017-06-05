The expansion of milk production in t...

The expansion of milk production in the west is set to be a key farming trend in the future

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

The expansion of dairying on a large scale in Connacht is set to be one of the big trends in agriculture over the next couple of decades, a leading agri economist has predicted. http://www.independent.ie/business/farming/dairy/the-expansion-of-milk-production-in-the-west-is-set-to-be-a-key-farming-trend-in-the-future-35791626.html The expansion of dairying on a large scale in Connacht is set to be one of the big trends in agriculture over the next couple of decades, a leading agri economist has predicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May 16 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May 16 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC