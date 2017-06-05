The expansion of dairying on a large scale in Connacht is set to be one of the big trends in agriculture over the next couple of decades, a leading agri economist has predicted. http://www.independent.ie/business/farming/dairy/the-expansion-of-milk-production-in-the-west-is-set-to-be-a-key-farming-trend-in-the-future-35791626.html The expansion of dairying on a large scale in Connacht is set to be one of the big trends in agriculture over the next couple of decades, a leading agri economist has predicted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.