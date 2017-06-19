'That person he raped is dead,' says brave victim as attacker jailed for 12 years
Dominique Meehan with her father William after her attacker, Keith Hearne, was sentenced to 12 years in jail at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin. Photo: Damien Eagers The victim of a violent rape at a gaming convention in Dublin said that part of her died on that day.
