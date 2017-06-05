Taranaki's Rose takes New Zealand crown and is heading back to Ireland - twice
Winning the title, an ambassadorship for Irish culture, in Wellington on Saturday night was overwhelming for the former resident of the little town of Clonakilty, in Cork. O'Sullivan won the Taranaki Rose of Tralee at the end of April which allowed her to enter the national competition.
