Takeda breaks ground on $45m Ninlaro ...

Takeda breaks ground on $45m Ninlaro plant in Ireland

Takeda has begun construction of an Irish facility to support production of its orally delivered blood cancer peptide Ninlaro . A groundbreaking ceremony for the 40m facility, plans of which were first announced last December , took place last week at Takeda's Castle Grange biopharma site in Dublin, Ireland.

