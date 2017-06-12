Taekwondo competitor Michelle Brandes...

Taekwondo competitor Michelle Brandes finds balance in busy life

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Calgary Journal

Michelle Brandes is a busy student at Mount Royal University who balances classes with volunteering and competing in Taekwondo at an international level. She qualified for the world championships to be held Oct. 9-16 in Dublin, Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Calgary Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,847,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC