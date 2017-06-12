Taekwondo competitor Michelle Brandes finds balance in busy life
Michelle Brandes is a busy student at Mount Royal University who balances classes with volunteering and competing in Taekwondo at an international level. She qualified for the world championships to be held Oct. 9-16 in Dublin, Ireland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Calgary Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May '17
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May '17
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC