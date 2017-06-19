Superbug Outbreak Strikes Irish Hospi...

Superbug Outbreak Strikes Irish Hospital Following Budget Cuts

A decision to reduce scheduled cleaning from seven days per week to six has resulted in an increase in carbapenemase-producing enterobacteriaceae cases at Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, Ireland. In 2015, hospital administrators reduced the budget for cleaning, resulting in one less day per week of routine cleaning and decreasing the time allocated for sanitizing patient rooms.

Chicago, IL

