Stobart Air announces 25m investment and 60 new jobs

Stobart Air, the franchise flying partner to leading airlines including Aer Lingus and Flybe, has today announced a 25 million investment in the airline to include the creation of 60 new jobs, the addition of jet aircraft to its fleet and new senior management appointments. The airline made the announcement as it signalled the next phase of its growth strategy - a three-year plan to further develop and grow the airline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.