Stobart Air announces 25m investment and 60 new jobs
Stobart Air, the franchise flying partner to leading airlines including Aer Lingus and Flybe, has today announced a 25 million investment in the airline to include the creation of 60 new jobs, the addition of jet aircraft to its fleet and new senior management appointments. The airline made the announcement as it signalled the next phase of its growth strategy - a three-year plan to further develop and grow the airline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May 16
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May 16
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May 8
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC