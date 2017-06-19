Solidarity through the centuries

A simple act of kindness 170 years ago by an Oklahoma Indian tribe was celebrated in County Cork this week. The Choctaw Nation was honoured during a dedication ceremony Sunday in Midleton, a town of 12,000, with a sculpture that commemorates a gift to the Irish people during the Great Hunger in 1847.

