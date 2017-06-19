Shannon Airport 'a soft touch for terrorists', claims former employee

Shannon Airport is a soft touch for terrorists, according to claims by a Limerick councillor who used to work at the airport x-raying passengers' luggage. Concerns raised by Councillor Paul Keller come less than two weeks after the head of the Clare Garda Division, Chief Superintendent John Kerin, admitted he does not have enough resources to fully protect the Clare airport.

