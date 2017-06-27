Search underway for three missing teens

Garda at Bray are seeking the public's assistance in seeking the whereabouts of Yu Xin Li who is missing from her home in Bray since the June 22. Separately, gardai at Arklow are also appealing for information on 17-year-old Lauren Brennan also known as Lauren Larrissey. Lauren was last seen on Wednesday June 14th 2017.

