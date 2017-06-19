Schoolchildren scoop top BizWorld prize for Kool Kiddie Packs concept

Sasha Griffin and Aisling McCauliffe with Lauren Shine with Ella Louise Glynn, Niamh Horgan and Kimberly McCarthy, 6th class pupils from Presentation Primary School from Listowel, Co. Kerry who were crowned overall winners of the Bank of Ireland BIZWORLD GRAND FINAL with their "Kool Kiddies Pack" at the grand final held in Athlone Institute of Technology.

