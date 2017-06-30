Researchers produce startling 3-D ima...

Researchers produce startling 3-D image of a young Irishman who lived 500 years ago

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Three years ago, a team of Irish archaeologists began the delicate work of excavating a small burial site in Dublin, uncovered in a local transportation utilities trench, in a spot which had once been a public "commonage" area in the medieval era. With meticulous care, the team found the skeletal remains of five individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,963 • Total comments across all topics: 282,148,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC