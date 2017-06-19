Record breaking dad on life traveling the world as a sheep shearer
Mark McGeown getting encouragement from Dwyane Black during his record setting at the County Louth Agricultural Show on June 13. THREE top tips from Ireland's newest record setter Mark McGeown. One: have ACDC's back catalogue available to be played loud and long; two: train like you're preparing for a marathon and three: have the best team around you.
