Qatar Airways faces perfect storm for...

Qatar Airways faces perfect storm for launch in Ireland

23 hrs ago

Even in the sometimes turbulent world of aviation, the week's events in the Gulf came as a shock to passengers - and airlines too. The diplomatic row between tiny Qatar and some neighbouring nations, most notably Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, will have a knock-on effect for passengers worldwide, given the region's importance as a key hub of West-East air traffic.

