Pierce Brosnan to be honoured at Maui Film Festival
Pierce Brosnan is to be awarded the Pathfinder Award at the Maui Film Festival for his "eclectic choices and charismatic performances". He will be the first person to ever receive a second honour at the annual Hawaiian event.
