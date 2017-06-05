Pierce Brosnan to be honoured at Maui...

Pierce Brosnan to be honoured at Maui Film Festival

Pierce Brosnan is to be awarded the Pathfinder Award at the Maui Film Festival for his "eclectic choices and charismatic performances". He will be the first person to ever receive a second honour at the annual Hawaiian event.

Chicago, IL

