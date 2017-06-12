Peace Warnings as May Plays the Orange Card

An attempt by British Prime Minister Theresa May to placate the North of Ireland parties over her plans to form a pact with hardline unionists saw Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams tell her that her government is "in clear breach of the Good Friday Agreement". The Sinn Fein leader said his party would oppose any deal which undermines the power-sharing arrangement for the Six Counties.

