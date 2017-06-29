Palmerston North has the numbers for a new world scrum record
The "grey" team prepare to crouch and bind for the Guinness Book of Records World's largest scrum attempt at Palmerston North Boys' High School. Unofficially, there were 1758 "scrum-huggers" who, in brilliant sunshine on the boggy grounds of Palmerston North Boys' High School, were aiming to set a new world record.
