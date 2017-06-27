Not an Ed head? Here's some other upcoming Irish gigs
You may have heard that Ed Sheeran will be playing all four corners of Ireland next year with massive gigs in Dublin, Cork, Belfast and Galway but if you're no fan of the red wonder boy a number of other acts have just announced Irish gigs too. The former Screaming Trees frontman and sometime QOTSA member recently played support to Guns N' Roses at Slane Castle and as his superb new album Gargoyle proves, he's as gnarly and ornery as ever.
