Norwegian's a 129 transatlantic fligh...

Norwegian's a 129 transatlantic flights finally take-off from Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

The low-cost airline will this weekend launch a sweep of direct flights from Dublin, Cork, Belfast and Shannon to the US East Coast. Prices for the routes, which include the first scheduled transatlantic flight in Cork Airport's 56-year history, were at one point advertised for as little as a 69. The promo fares have flown, however, with flights now starting from a 129 each-way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... Jun 21 Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,183 • Total comments across all topics: 282,159,087

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC