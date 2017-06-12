Nationwide Public Library System in Ireland with over 300 locations...

Nationwide Public Library System in I...

Dublin, Ireland-Innovative Interfaces, a leading provider of library automation software that empowers libraries globally, is pleased to announce that the final implementation phase of the Republic of Ireland's public library authorities is now live on Sierra. This project completion ensures single access for all library members to over 15 million items in 333 libraries.

