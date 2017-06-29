Music News Bon Iver announces UK and Europe tour dates

Now, Bon Iver has announced a run of UK and European shows for September 2017, including a date in Blackpool, and two in Edinburgh, Scotland. The full dates for the run are as follows: 15 Cork, Ireland - Opera House 19 Utrecht, Holland - TivoliVredenburg 21-23 Paris, France - Salle Pleyel 25 Blackpool, England - Blackpool Opera House 27-28 Edinburgh, Scotland - Playhouse 14-15 Los Angeles, CA - Festival of Distruption Happy to announce a few European dates this fall! General on-sale tomorrow @ 9AM GMT / 10AM CET.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NME.