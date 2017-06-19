Monaco's Prince Albert explores mother's roots during Ireland visit

Prince Albert of Monaco has been told by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a visit to Ireland that he always has a home in the country. http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35859766.ece/06ae7/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-8b24aa5b-d514-4cfd-8772-5ace1535896d_I1.jpg Prince Albert of Monaco has been told by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during a visit to Ireland that he always has a home in the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.