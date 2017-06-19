Mentice, Together With At University College Cork, Ireland, To...

Mentice, Together With At University ...

The ASSERT Centre at University College Cork in Ireland is to host a new mechanical thrombectomy training course featuring Mentice's high-fidelity endovascular training solution. The training solution is the result of a project part-financed by Vinnova, Sweden's national innovation agency.

