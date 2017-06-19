Mary and Garda Paul's heartwarming reunion on Liveline

A photo of 85-year-old Dubliner Mary Dent and a Garda who held her hand while walking her back to her house went viral last Sunday, and now the pair have had a heartwarming reunion on Liveline on RT Radio 1. Mary was attempting to return to her home in Ringsend last Saturday evening when she got swept up the throngs of people attending Robbie Williams' Aviva gig . Garda Reserve Paul Barnwell was her knight in shining armour, taking her shopping bags and grasping her hand while they navigated the crowds.

