Man loses fortune, lives alone on desert island for 20 years

Man loses fortune, lives alone on desert island for 20 years

A real-life Robinson Crusoe who has spent 20 years living on a desert island says he's glad he doesn't have to worry about terrorist attacks. Former millionaire David Glasheen , 73, moved to the idyllic Restoration Island, located off North East Australia, in May 1997 after losing his fortune in the stock exchange crash of 1987.

