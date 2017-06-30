Low-cost airline announces a 150 flig...

Low-cost airline announces a 150 flights from Ireland to Canada

Flights from Dublin and Cork to Toronto and Montral are now available from a 150 each-way including taxes and charges. What's the catch? Well, the flights are not direct - involving a short stopover in Iceland's Keflavik Airport.

Chicago, IL

