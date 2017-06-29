Love Island's Irish star Rob 'wants to enjoy himself'
Irish YouTube star and fitness fanatic Rob Lipsett is one of the latest contestants to join the reality series Love Island , and according to his sister he "wants to enjoy himself" but won't be causing any "drama" on the show. Speaking on Breakfast Republic on RT 2fm, Rob's sister Roz, who is a massive fan of the ITV show, says she thinks he won't be ruffling any feathers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ...
|Jun 21
|Ex Senator Stillb...
|1
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|May '17
|Norwegian Supremacy
|52
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|May '17
|nice
|3
|Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade...
|May '17
|Ned
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr '17
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar '17
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC