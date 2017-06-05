Louis Walsh lip-syncing to Dolly Part...

Louis Walsh lip-syncing to Dolly Parton at Drag Race show is brilliantly awkward

X Factor judge Louis Walsh stepped from behind his desk and onto the stage for a performance in Dublin, Ireland over the weekend - and the whole thing was brilliantly awkward. Drag Race star Michelle Visage welcomed him out to lip-sync along to Dolly Parton's 9 To 5 in front of a packed out crowd at a Werq The World show.

