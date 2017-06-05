Letterkenny breast cancer pressure may be eased by new Derry radiotherapy unit

Pressure on a sole breast cancer consultant at Letterkenny University Hospital may be eased by the new North West cancer centre Derry, which, at the start of May, had already seen 20 general cancer patients from Donegal. According to the southern health authorities the hospital, like Altnagelvin, is often reliant on expensive locum doctors to help meet demand across a variety of specialities.

