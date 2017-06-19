Leading Irish medicine suppliers join...

Leading Irish medicine suppliers join together to drive reform agenda

It was announced today that a new national healthcare organisation, Medicines for Ireland , has launched and is calling for a fundamental reform of medicine policy in Ireland. The group has warned that without critical reforms and a long-term strategy for medicine procurement Irish patients will face increasing difficulty in accessing and affording life-saving medicines.

Chicago, IL

