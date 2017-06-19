Latest: Woman found unconscious in Ca...

Latest: Woman found unconscious in Carlow 'was the subject of a very serious assault'

Update 11.05am: Gardai in Carlow say a woman who was found unconscious in the town at the weekend was seriously assaulted. They are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 2am and 5am on Sunday morning to contact them.

Chicago, IL

