A man in his 50s has died while cycling to work after a car was in collision with his bicycle in Rathfarnham, Dublin. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/latest-cyclist-death-popular-school-principal-dies-after-collision-with-car-while-going-to-work-35850809.html A man in his 50s has died while cycling to work after a car was in collision with his bicycle in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

