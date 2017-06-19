Latest cyclist death: Popular school ...

Latest cyclist death: Popular school principal dies after collision with car while going to work

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

A man in his 50s has died while cycling to work after a car was in collision with his bicycle in Rathfarnham, Dublin. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/latest-cyclist-death-popular-school-principal-dies-after-collision-with-car-while-going-to-work-35850809.html A man in his 50s has died while cycling to work after a car was in collision with his bicycle in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapist Keith Hearne was known as 'weird' among ... 19 hr Ex Senator Stillb... 1
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) May '17 Norwegian Supremacy 52
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) May '17 nice 3
News Ireland likes to brag that they've never invade... May '17 Ned 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr '17 True Christian wi... 3
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar '17 Gods r Delusions ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,301 • Total comments across all topics: 281,927,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC